SAN DIEGO — Looking for a cocktail to put a spell on you this Halloween season? San Diego mixologist are brewing up some spooky potions for the occasion.

From disguised speakeasies to downtown lounges and coastal rooftop bars, the options are many when it comes to finding a glass of fall flavors with a garnish of Halloween charm.

Here are five spooky cocktails in San Diego to be tried this spooky season:

“Fire in the Cemetery” at Oculto 477

This Old Town speakeasy is located within the Tahona Bar and requires a reservation to be enjoyed. When created, flames are put to this specialty cocktail, which creates a cloud of smoke upon its serving. It gives graveyard vibes with a kick of Monkey Shoulder blended malt scotch, Argonaut brandy, Angostura bitters, among other ingredients.

“Live, Laugh, Lobotomy” at Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room

Head on over to this Miramar distillery to try a sip of this bone-chilling concoction. It’s made with hibiscus vodka and includes a syringe of red wine. As for a garnish, this drink is topped with a brain gummy that’s been stabbed with a skeleton stick. Through the month of October, this tasting room will serve an array of other Halloween themed cocktails.

Istmo’s Ghost at Polite Provisions

This apothecary-esque bar in North Park may give you a reason to shrill with the flavors found in this ghostly cocktail. With a mix of blanco tequila, watermelon, Chile de árbol, Chareau and lime, this drink is sure to light a fall fire to your senses. If tequila startles you, Polite Provisions also has a “Ghost of Graceland” cocktail option that’s made with rum.

“Freaky Tiki” at insideOut

On Friday the 13th or any other day at this month, this urban oasis in Hillcrest will be mixing together Mt. Gay Barrel rum, Bacardi coconut, Passoa, Orgeat, house-made sweet and sour, pineapple, and Kraken rum to make a tiki drink worth trick-or-treating for. The lounge will be transformed into “a magical and imaginative world” from now until November. Be sure to make a reservation in advance.

“Bartender’s Choice” at the Haunted Head Saloon

Let the bartender choose your spooky season drink while venturing aboard this haunted pirate ship. The saloon screams Halloween festivities with hanging skeletons, walls littered with treasure, as well as all things pirates and wenches. While sipping your libation, you can cozy up next to their wood burning fireplace for all the fall feels.