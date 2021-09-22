Michelin recognizes 5 San Diego eateries for good food at good prices

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Who says good food doesn’t come cheap?

The Michelin Guide Wednesday announced 45 restaurants across the state, including five in San Diego, as recipients of its Bib Gourmand designation that recognizes good food at reasonable prices.

According to Michelin, eateries that receive the designation offer “a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less,” excluding tax and tip.

Here’s a list of San Diego-area eateries that made the grade:

Callie;

Cesarina;

Ciccia Osteria;

Dija Mara; and

Morning Glory.

Callie was also recognized earlier this month when Michelin selected eight new Southern California restaurants for Michelin Plate awards.

A full list of Bib Gourmand selections will be available on the Michelin Guide smartphone app next Tuesday, when the guide’s Star selections will also be announced.

