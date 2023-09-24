SAN DIEGO — Now that the fall season has arrived, cozy sunset bonfires are coming back to mind.

From North County to Coronado, there are several San Diego area beaches with fire pits ready to be stacked with wood for the burning.

Here are five beaches where dusk can be enjoyed next to a crackling fire:

— Shelter Island: Located within minutes of downtown, this quaint bayside beach offers views of the San Diego skyline and Point Loma. Fire rings can be found down in the sand along the coast. There are also picnic areas as well as pathways for strolling and biking.

Blue lounge chairs arranged around firepit on Shelter Island, San Diego. (Adobe Stock Photo)

— Silver Strand State Beach: Nestled between Imperial Beach and Coronado, day-use visitors and campers can access beaches on both sides of the Coronado Island Peninsula. The area has fire pits ready for use. The Silver Strand’s remote location makes for a more quiet bonfire setting.

Aerial view of Silver Strand Beach in San Diego, Calif. (Adobe Stock Photo)

— Moonlight State Beach: This North County gem, located in Encinitas, boasts several fire pits for beachgoers looking to stay warm as the sun goes down. One bonus for visitors checking out this beach is its large and free parking area.

Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, Calif. (Adobe Stock Photo)

— Mission Bay: Fire rings are available at many Mission Bay beaches. For instance, Playa Pacifica a cozy beach park, is a great spot to enjoy a sunset bonfire. The beach area wraps around a cove known as Leisure Lagoon. Fires are permitted between 5 a.m. and midnight.

Aerial view of Mission Bay beaches in San Diego, Calif. (Adobe Stock Photo)

— Oceanside Harbor Beach: This North County beach is known for having a large area of sand thanks to two rock jetties. There are some fire pits facing west to the Pacific Ocean and some that give views of the famous “Oceanside” sign above the harbor. Better move quick to snag a spot at this popular bonfire setting.

Beach fire pit in Oceanside, Calif. (Adobe Stock Photo)

Put on your favorite flannel, grab some stacks of wood, and claim an open firepit to enjoy a sunset bonfire this fall in San Diego.