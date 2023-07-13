SAN DIEGO — With the summer already kicking off to a hot start in San Diego County, many people are looking for ways to stay cool.

For some, staying out of the heat may mean staying indoors with the air conditioner running, but there are ways of enduring the scorching temperatures while being outside.

FOX 5 compiled a list of five fun outdoor spots that will help you beat the heat:

Visit a water park : Whether it’s relaxing on the lazy river or the adrenaline rush of water slides, Sesame Place San Diego, Legoland Water Park and The Wave are water parks San Diego County has to offer.



: Whether it’s relaxing on the lazy river or the adrenaline rush of water slides, Sesame Place San Diego, Legoland Water Park and The Wave are water parks San Diego County has to offer. Picnic at a park under a tree : Pack a lunch and head to the more than 400 parks in San Diego County to picnic while finding a shady spot to sit under at parks like Olive Grove Park in Clairemont Mesa East, Civita Park in Mission Valley or Kate Session Parks in Pacific Beach.



: Pack a lunch and head to the more than 400 parks in San Diego County to picnic while finding a shady spot to sit under at parks like Olive Grove Park in Clairemont Mesa East, Civita Park in Mission Valley or Kate Session Parks in Pacific Beach. Hit up a beach : Spacious beaches like Coronado Beach will keep you cool on hot days thanks to the refreshing coastal breeze and frigid water temperatures of the Pacific Ocean.



: Spacious beaches like Coronado Beach will keep you cool on hot days thanks to the refreshing coastal breeze and frigid water temperatures of the Pacific Ocean. Get a pool pass : Hang out poolside at either a local swim club or by purchasing a day pool pass at San Diego hotels and resorts like the Manchester Grand Hyatt or Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa.



: Hang out poolside at either a local swim club or by purchasing a day pool pass at San Diego hotels and resorts like the Manchester Grand Hyatt or Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa. Treat yourself to ice cream: Cool down your palate with the cold, flavory sweet treat from spots like MooTime Creamery in Coronado to Stella Jean’s Ice Cream Point Loma.