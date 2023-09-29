SAN DIEGO — The first day of October arrives this weekend, which means “spooky season” is upon us.

Aside from a string Oktoberfest events and an array of pumpkin patches across the region, there are several things to do in San Diego County to commence the occasion.

From haunted trails to tricky mazes, here are five Halloween-themed activities to enjoy as we welcome October:

Paint pumpkins at Mellano Farm Stand’s Fall Festival: On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can paint pumpkins and explore this Fallbrook farm’s Halloween-themed corn maze. There will also be live music, food, and vendors selling everything from salsa to candles.

Take a ‘Halloween Walk’ at ‘The Haunted Forest’: On Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Banner Ranch Julian will be hosting a half-mile Halloween walk. Think graveyards, ghosts, and ghouls when imagining what’s in store for this activity. The ranch is also holding it’s First Annual Great Deadful Festival all weekend long.

Trick-Or-Treat at SeaWorld ‘Halloween Spooktacular’: Why wait for Halloween? Enjoy the holiday early on Friday, Saturday or Sunday by dressing up in costume to daytime trick-or-treat along SeaWorld’s Halloween-themed trails. “Not so scary” characters will also be lurking around the park.

Walk along the Haunted Trail at Balboa Park: For more of spooky Halloween-themed activity, head to San Diego’s beloved Balboa Park between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to dare the Haunted Trail. This activity isn’t for the faint hearted as it’s filled with demented dolls and other creepy creations.

Take a Haunted Happenings Tour at Hotel Del Coronado: This “guided ghostly tour” can be taken at 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Guests will walk in the footsteps of Kate Morgan, whom the hotel says never left the grounds. Reservations are required, and it’s not recommended for those under age 12.

The weekend has arrived San Diego — enjoy it.