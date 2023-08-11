SAN DIEGO — Aside from back-to-school shopping deals, many families are looking for the perfect “last hoorah” ahead summer’s end.

The good news is there are many family-friendly activities to be enjoyed in San Diego that are sure to create lasting memories without breaking the bank.

Here are five family activities to get in with your favorite little ones before school starts back:

— Sesame Place San Diego: For the rest of the summer, kids ages 3 to 9 can splash it up for free at this theme/water park as long as they are accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket. Catch a parade, theater show or set up a meet-and-great with your children’s favorite Sesame Street characters.

— Belmont Park: For some family time fun in the sun, this iconic beachside park offers rides, attractions and games for those of all age. Scream together on the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster or bump out summer by battling in one the park’s Overdrive Bumper Cars. Sixteen ride-ticket bundles are $16.

— Birch Aquarium: Maybe you’d prefer some quality time amongst the sea creatures and marine life at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Feed the Little Blue Penguins together before holding hands and heading into the dark to see their illuminating jellyfish. Kids ages 2 and under are free with entry costing $19.95 for those ages 3 to 17.

— The New Children’s Museum: “Think, play, create” — that’s the motto of this arts-based children’s museum in downtown. Spend your last days of summer stimulating your child’s imagination and creativity through engaging family experiences with art. Tickets for kids ages 1 and up are $18. Babies are welcome for free.

— Padres game at Petco Park: Take your family out to the ball game! Enjoy the magic of cheering fans and San Diego pride while sharing classic ball park food like hot dogs and popcorn. There are a handful of home games left this summer with some tickets as low as $22.50. With strict bedtimes approaching come school nights, this may be a good time to get this activity in.

Make the best of your child’s summer vacation with one of these family-friendly activities in sunny San Diego.