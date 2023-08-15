SAN DIEGO — The Deftones are coming back to San Diego for their fourth annual “Dia De Los Deftones” festival at Petco Park.

The band announced Tuesday that they would headline the all-ages music festival on Saturday, Nov. 24.

The lineup will also feature performances from 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile and Capra, Live Nation said in a news release.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Deftones’ artist pre-sale tickets will be available from Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. to Aug. 17 at 10 p.m.

“On its two stages, Dia De Los Deftones showcases artists across the spectrum of culture, encompassing hip-hop, electronic, indie, alternative, and metal. Inviting complete immersion and an inimitable experience, its concourse comprises art installations, local vendors, exclusive merchandise, and more,” Live Nation said.

The Grammy award-winning band’s first three installments of the event have made it into a Southern California tradition, with the 2022 event featuring a mix of artists like Freddie Gibbs, Phantogram and Turnstile.

In addition to the Dia De Los Deftones festival, several other major performances are scheduled at Petco Park for the remainder of 2023 including, Darius Rucker, Weezer, Pixies and Modest Mouse, Daniel Caesar, the All-American Rejects, Hozier and the Wild Horses Festival with Zach Brian.

The Deftones were formed in Sacramento are made up of Chino Moreno, Stephen Carpenter, Frank Delgado and Abe Cunningham.