SAN DIEGO — Wednesday, June 21 marks the official start of summer with the longest day of the year bringing extended sunlight to the San Diego area.

With warmer temperatures expected across the county, according to the National Weather Service, this once a year occurrence may have many taking to the outdoors to celebrate.

As the new season begins, here are four things to do to welcome the Summer Solstice in San Diego.

Summer Solstice Bonfire at Hotel del Coronado

What better way to welcome the summer season than a bonfire on the beach? Grab your loved ones and head to Coronado for this “Roast experience.” Fire pits can be reserved for up to 10 people for a private beach bonfire that includes all s’mores-making items. Tuck your toes in the sand and enjoy the Summer Solstice sunset with the warmth of a fire.

Summer Solstice E-Bike Tour

Enjoy the first day of summer on two electric powered wheels. The Plunge E-Bike Tour starts in downtown La Jolla and treks all the way to the top Mt. Soledad. Riders can take in all the Summer Solstice panoramic views of San Diego’s coastline and cityscapes. From there it’s back down the mountain towards the ocean, where riders will head to the Children’s Pool to see the marine wildlife that captivates the area. The tour also stops at the ecological reserve.

Summer Solstice Sound Bath at Alila Marea Resort

Head to the bluff of Alila Marea in Encinitas for an evening of guided breathwork and meditation at this Summer Solstice event. Attendees can expect to hear the sounds of chimes, a “Moon gong” and other instruments. Event organizers say sound healing can help relieve anxiety, improve concentration, among other things.

Summer Solstice Cacao Celebration

While sipping on a chocolatey beverage, San Diegans who attend this celebration will experience a cacao ceremony. Held at Pier To Point Wellness & Spa in Point Loma Heights, attendees will enjoy cacao sourced from a family farm in Peru, event organizers explained. With some guided breathworks and slow yoga flows, the spa says guests may tap into “the powerful energies of the Summer Solstice.”

The longest day of the year awaits. Enjoy the Summer Solstice San Diego.