SAN DIEGO — When the beaches are cold, the rooftops are windy and the cloud cover has you sticking to the indoors, finding things to do in San Diego requires a new approach.

Don’t let the weather get you down. While your e-bikes charge and your surf boards dry out, take the opportunity to enjoy San Diego in ways that don’t require sunshine.

Here are four indoor activities ready to be experienced in America’s Finest City.

Indoor Rock Climbing at Mesa Rim

Even when the sun’s not shining, there’s an opportunity to stay active indoors at the Mesa Rim climbing center. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned climber ready for a challenge, there are walls ready for all levels. Instead of hunkering down at home, head to this indoor climbing hub to enjoy some movement in the presence of community. There are three locations: Mission Valley, San Marcos and Mira Mesa.

Indoor Go-Karting at K1 Speed

When the waves are too cold to ride, head to K1 Speed’s indoor track to get a rush and quench that need for speed. Challenge your friends and family to a go-kart race to keep things interesting, even on the gloomiest of days. Individuals of all ages are welcome to hit their one-quarter-mile indoor kart track, while reaching speeds near 45 mph. Buckle up at one of two county locations: downtown San Diego or Carlsbad.

Indoor Ice Skating at UTC ICE

When there’s no warm weather to enjoy, bundle up and hit the ice instead at UTC ICE’s indoor ice skating rink. This family-friendly activity is a great alternative to a beach day and is open seven days a week. General admission and skate rentals are $25, but you can save five bucks by purchasing tickets online 24-hours in advance. Need help getting your groove? “Skate-helpers” are ready to assist you. This indoor ice rink is located on La Jolla Village Drive in San Diego.

Indoor Skydiving at iFLY

Experience all that is skydiving without the jumping out of the plane part at iFLY. This indoor activity allows you to experience the sensation of flying in what the company described as their “state-of-the-art vertical wind tunnels.” Flyers ages 3 and up can enjoy the experience. The company says people of all shapes and sizes will have the time of their lives. There are two iFly locations in the county: one in Oceanside and another in San Diego.

As “June Gloom” lingers, make the best of it by enjoying one of these indoor activities in San Diego.