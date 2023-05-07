SAN DIEGO — There are medieval fortresses, grand estates and palace-like structures scattered across California. In fact, there are several castles within driving distance of San Diego.

If you’re looking to take a day trip and want to get a glimpse of some majestic architecture, here are four castles waiting for you to hither yonder.

Mt. Woodson Castle

You won’t have to travel far to see this historical castle because it’s right here in San Diego County. This structure was built in Ramona by architects hired by famous San Diego dress designer Amy Strong. According to the castles webpage, the castle was completed in 1921 and was guided by the philosophy of the Craftsman Movement. The multi-level castle has 27 rooms, a “Great Hall” with a 16-foot ceiling, four fireplaces, a complete intercom system and even a gasoline-engine-assisted windmill. It’s currently used as a venue for weddings and special events.

Mythea Castle

This unique castle is located in Orange County’s Laguna Hills and offers a panoramic view of the Saddleback Mountains. This royalty worthy structure has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms throughout its spacious 12,300 square feet, according to its webpage. Other features include a subterranean wine cellar with, an intercom system, swimming pools, Jacuzzis and full scale piano bar. This castle is actually available to rent out for people looking to reminisce in old European decadence. The host of this space say “Mythea Castle will feel like a dream come true.”

Crescent Bay Castle

Built in 1926 by French architect Jean Egasse, this castle is located in Laguna Beach, California. According to its website, Egasse utilized local rock, clinker brick and heavy timbers when building what’s been described as a “whimsical piece of art.” He was said to have used the castle as his personal residence and office. This three-story structure is said to be an “example of a Normandy Revival influenced house.” Fairy tale ambiance awaits at this historical landmark by the sea.

Bredlau Castle

This castle was built in 1926 by a man named Henry Schultz, according to the history book “Images of Lake Elsinore.” The book says it played host to many social gatherings in the 1920s and 1930s. This castle overlooks the lake and has two-stories that are built on four different levels. The Bredlau Castle has nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms within a 9,000 square foot space. According to the book, a special feature of the structure includes a hidden room that can be entered through a sliding bookcase door. It was said to have been used during the Prohibition, according to the history book.

If you have some free time and want to take a peek at a fortified residence made for the most noble, all four of these castles are within a day-trip driving distance from San Diego.