34 years later and with a sequel on the way, celebrate ‘Top Gun’ Day

SAN DIEGO — It’s been 34 years since the 80s action flick “Top Gun” hit theaters, and Wednesday is officially “Top Gun Day.”

To help celebrate the Tom Cruise classic, which was filmed primarily at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, FOX 5 caught up with “Slider” actor Rick Rossovich.

It’s an especially exciting time for fans of the aviation film, because there is a sequel set for release in December 2020 (it was originally slated for summer, but was pushed back due to coronavirus).

Paramount says “Top Gun: Maverick” picks up long after the events of the original 80s aviation flick, with Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) “pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.”

He will be joined in the film by Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Mav’s late friend and partner “Goose.”

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it,” Paramount wrote.

Cruise made a surprise appearance in San Diego for Comic-Con last summer, speaking to the Hall H crowd and showing off the original trailer for his long-awaited sequel.

“You are the first people in the world to see this,” Cruise said as he took the stage to a thunderous applause. “Everything you see in this film is for real. The flying: we are working with the Navy. Everything is real, and I really wanted to give you an experience of what it’s like to be in that aircraft.”