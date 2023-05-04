Headed to a concert at the San Diego County Fair this summer?

SAN DIEGO — The lineup for the 2023 San Diego County Fair Concert Series is expanding with the announcement of three superstars who are now set to perform this summer.

On Wednesday, the Del Mar Fairgrounds announced another wave of a musical talent that will be jamming out in Del Mar for fairgoers.

Here’s a look at three musicians selected to entertain Southern California come June.

Drum roll please…

— Wednesday, June 14: Carly Pearce; tickets priced between $40-$55: This GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter will be bringing sounds of “new country with a hint of classic Dollywood-style glam” to the Grandstand Stage, the Del Mar Fairgrounds announced.

— Wednesday, June 28: Nelly; tickets priced between $35–$60: Look out, here comes another GRAMMY Award-winner in the genre of rap and hip hop. Nelly, a multi-platinum artists, will be making his debut fair performance, according to event organizers.

— Thursday, June 28: Elle King; tickets priced between $35-$65: On this summer evening, the crowd will surely be singing along to popular tune “Ex’s and Oh’s” as this bluesy-rock singer joins country music singer Randy Houser on stage. Del Mar Fairgrounds says fans can expect her to bring “a whole-lotta attitude to the 2023 fair.

Did you miss the first wave lineup announcement? You can find a list of artists who are scheduled to preform here.

Ticket for the concert series are on sale now.

The 2023 fair theme will be “Get Out There!” Event coordinators say it’s a celebration of the great outdoors. They are encouraging San Diegans to “venture outside to enjoy s’more of what life has to offer.”