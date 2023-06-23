Parklets with umbrellas are seen in San Diego’s Little Italy area. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A pair of food tours in San Diego County are being honored as the Best of the Best in the country, according to Tripadvisor.

The Taste of Little Italy and the Carlsbad Food Tour and Wine Tasting were named to Tripadvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best food and culinary experiences in the U.S. for 2023.

Located in the Little Italy neighborhood of downtown San Diego, the Taste of Little Italy food tour came in at #12 on the Tripadvisor list.

The three-hour food tour will teach guests about the history and architecture of Little Italy while they get a taste of some of the authentic Italian food San Diego has to offer.

Tours are held Sundays and Thursdays and cost $84 a person, according to Tripadvisor.

“I love when a food tour has history mixed in that lets you get to know a neighborhood,” said reviewer Elena G. “Definitely recommend skipping lunch before you go on this tour.”

The other local honoree on the Tripadvisor list is the Carlsbad Food Tour and Wine Tasting. This North County food and wine tour was ranked 15th on the Best of the Best in the U.S.

This three-hour experience has guests walk around the scenic, sea-side Carlsbad Village and includes six gourmet food tastings, award-winning California wine samples and tasty desserts.

Tours are held daily and cost $70 per person, according to Tripadvisor.

“This was a great tour!” said Mary in a Tripadvisor review. “We learned so much about Carlsbad while sampling delicious food.”

For the top food and culinary experience in the country, you will need to head to Miami to check out the Little Havana Food and Walking Tour, which explores the city’s Cuban district with foods like guava pastries, chicken plantain cups and flan ice cream, Tripadvisor said.

If you are looking for Tripadvisor’s top food tour in the world, you will need to travel all the way to Iceland. Icelandic cheeses, lamb, homemade ice cream and famous Icelandic hot dogs are just some of the street food favorites you can try on the Reykjavik Food Walk, a foodie adventure and the top food and culinary experience in the world for 2023.