2 CRSSD Fest attendees test positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — Two people who attended CRSSD Fest at Waterfront Park earlier this month have tested positive for coronavirus, festival organizers said Wednesday.

Local health officials informed festival organizers of the positive diagnoses earlier this week. CRSSD Fest, which took place March 7-8, said it shared information of the cases with all festival attendees as soon as the cases were confirmed.

The two individuals, who were not publicly identified, were not believed to have contracted the virus while at the festival, organizers said.

Further information surrounding the two individuals was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.