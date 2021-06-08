Mystery ‘boom,’ shaking reported across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – People across San Diego County reported hearing a “boom” and feeling shaking Tuesday night, though the cause wasn’t immediately clear.

Around 8:15 p.m. some members of the FOX 5 team heard the sound and felt the shaking in the South Bay, as well as at the station in Kearny Mesa.

The U.S. Geological Survey, which typically registers and records earthquakes felt around the region, did not have a quake on record for San Diego County at that time.

FOX 5 has also reached out to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to see if the mystery occurrence was related to military activity. As of 9 p.m., the military had not provided a comment.