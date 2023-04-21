EL CAJON, Calif. — One person is dead following a house fire in El Cajon, the San Diego Sherriff’s Department confirmed.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at a residence near the intersection of North Anza Street and Broadway in El Cajon shortly before midnight Thursday, officials said.

Michael Christiansen, Battalion Chief for San Miguel Fire & Rescue, said crews discovered a single-story, single-family home in flames. He described the blaze as “high volume.”

Neighbors described hearing what sounded like small explosions.

Officials told FOX 5 it was an aggressive fire fight that left the home destroyed. A utility pole also caught fire in the process.

“At some point the gas line ruptured and it ruptured before the gas meter, so that’s why SDG&E’s gas side is on scene to secure that in the street,” said Battalion Chief Christiansen.

There were a total of three people inside the home at the time of the fire and officials say two of them were taken to a local hospital, while the third was pronounced deceased.

The identities of those inside the home have not been released at this time.

The fire has since been knocked down, according to Battalion Chief Christiansen.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.