SAN DIEGO — A ballot measure that would allow the use of project labor agreements on City of San Diego construction projects while making the city eligible for state funding was leading in early election results Tuesday night.

The approval of Measure D has garnered nearly 58% of the vote, early results showed. The measure requires approval of a simple majority to pass.

If Measure D is approved, any construction contracts valued at over $10,000 and demographic information for project labor agreements must be posted on the city’s website.

Supporters of Measure D, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, argue that it would protect the city from losing millions in state funding and create jobs for struggling workers. Opponents, including City Councilmember Chris Cate, say the measure would discriminate against many local construction workers, including minorities.