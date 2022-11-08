SAN DIEGO — FOX 5 San Diego will provide real-time election results Tuesday night after polls close.

Polls in San Diego County opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Voters statewide are casting their ballots for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, U.S. Senate and several other major positions. In San Diego County, residents are voting for a new sheriff, and voters in several cities are making their picks for mayor. Four San Diego City Council seats are up for grabs, along with the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 4 and 5 seats.

Shortly after polls close, the first results will be posted on FOX5SanDiego.com. Download the FOX 5 app or subscribe to Breaking News newsletters to be alerted of results as soon as they’re reported.

Then tune in to the FOX 5 News at 10 and 11 p.m. You can stream newscasts on FOX 5’s website.