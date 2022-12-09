SAN DIEGO — Plans to change trash service in the City of San Diego are moving forward now that Measure B and the results of the November election are certified.

However, there is still a long way to go before certain San Diegans will have to start paying for pickup.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said it is unclear when the fees would start because the measure now must go through multiple steps.

“My suspicion is it’s going to take a couple of years to get this into place, because we want to do it right and in a way that’s far more sustainable than our current system,” Gloria said.

After a back-and-forth lead, Measure B reverses the century-old “People’s Ordinance.” The measure will now allow the City of San Diego to charge a fee for waste management services to most single-family homes.

Previously homeowners would pay property taxes, while renters in apartments, condos and business owners pay a private trash service.

Before any bills are sent out the mayor said he will lead the cost of service study to determine exact prices, talk with the environmental and finance departments and the community.

Gloria said, “there are a host of different ways where we can envision the system working more efficiently and effectively.”

“We can create a system where you get the trash can for free. We can create a system where we would pick up bulk items,” Gloria explained.

“Why didn’t they promote in their literature what the cost is going to be, why that much cost, what is the enhancements in place,” said Rick Kozlowsky is a 20-year homeowner in the Serra Mesa neighborhood.

Kozlowsky said he wanted to see the vote circulate between only homeowners. He said the city did not inform homeowners enough prior to election day.

“My big question would be, why now, what are you going to use that money for,” Kozlowsky said.

“We live for this, for what 100 years, is the city that much that wants to squeeze us that much money out of us now, just like we are being drowned out by the trash truck, property owners are being drowned out by the government,” Kozlowsky said.

Once the mayor has finished the cost-of-service study and gathering feedback he will present to the city council. The council can either accept, deny, or choose to subsidize the cost for homeowners. Gloria said they can only charge what the service cost and cannot charge a profit.

The city communications department released this statement: “The City will be developing a cost of service study. While one focus of the study will be to develop costs, the more important element is stakeholder input. The process will ensure diverse and equitable stakeholder input is received regarding the various services and service levels eligible customers would like to receive. The environmental services department has already begun analysis and continues to engage with Council President Elo-Rivera and Environment Committee Chair La Cava to develop the scope of the study.”