Registrar of Voters is unveiling its new 24-hour drop boxes as another trusted source for this years midterm election cycle. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — Election day is here with the polls opening Tuesday for the November General Election.

Polls are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. at all voting locations in San Diego County. You can find a vote center location near you here.

All voting locations will be open until 8 p.m. and the San Diego County Registrar of Voters says to expect long lines if you plan to vote in person on election day.

You can also drop off your completed ballot at one of the 141 ballot drop box locations though 8 p.m. Tuesday.

After voting, you can check the status of you ballot using the California Secretary of State’s Where’s My Ballot website.

Bus and train rides will be free for North County residents on Election Day, according to the North County Transit District.

Check back with FOX 5 later in the evening for updated election results as they become available.