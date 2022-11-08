SAN DIEGO — A ballot measure that would establish a tax on cannabis businesses in unincorporated San Diego County was leading in early election results Tuesday night.

The approval of Measure A has garnered 59% of the vote, early results showed. The measure requires approval of a simple majority to pass.

Supporters of Measure A, including San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, Vice Chair Supervisor Nora Vargas and Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, call it a bipartisan solution that would advance the cannabis market in the region. Opponents of the measure call it an “unfair, inequitable tax that would take advantage of some of the hardest hit communities in our region.”