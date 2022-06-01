SAN DIEGO — Some voters are confused about why they might be seeing double on their ballots this election, and local leaders clarify that it is not a mistake.

This primary election, voters in the 80th District Assembly will be voting to fill the vacancy left by Lorena Gonzalez in a run-off election between Georgette Gómez and David Alvarez, which runs till the end of the year.

Second, voters in that district will then decide who will take the full term for the 80th District, which starts in 2023.

“If you are a voter in South Bay, in South County and you think your seeing double you are not, you think it’s a misprint it’s not,” said Chula Vista City Councilmember Steve Padilla said at a Wednesday news conference.

California voters will see double, deciding who will finish out the term for U.S senator after Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Alex Padilla last year, after Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States.

Now, California voters will decide if he stays or he goes and whether he should fulfill the 6-year term.

Steve Padilla clarifies you can vote twice for the same person, “it’s lawful and it’s supposed to be like that and the ballot was intentionally laid out that way because of these weird circumstances.”

The San Diego Democratic Party says they have received several calls about the confusion. Steve Padilla says this should be a learning experience and there should be more clarification.

“If there is an area where we should be clear, and consistent it’s in our election material it’s in explaining what is at stake to voters because there are a lot of confused voters out there,” he said.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 7.