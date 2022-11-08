SAN DIEGO — A ballot measure that would amend a 1972 law that limits the height of buildings to 30 feet in the Coastal Zone of the City of San Diego was leading in early election results Tuesday night.

The approval of Measure C has garnered nearly 51% of the vote, early results showed. The measure requires approval of a simple majority to pass.

If Measure C is approved, the change would exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area from the existing 30-foot height limit on buildings. The area’s boundaries consist of Interstate 8 to the north, San Diego International Airport to the south, Interstate 5 to the east and Lytton Drive to the west, as well as the land surrounding Midway Drive and Sports Arena Boulevard, including Pechanga Sports Arena.

Supporters of Measure C, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, say the measure would create affordable homes, jobs and a modernized Sports Arena. Opponents, including Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio, say the measure “is about forcing high-rise redevelopment into existing beach neighborhoods” and would lead to congested freeways, beach access roads and parking.