SAN DIEGO — Incumbent Nathan Fletcher has built an early lead in the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 4 race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.

Fletcher has received 65% of the vote so far compared to his opponent Amy Reichert’s nearly 35%.

Fletcher is the incumbent supervisor in District 4 and current chairman of the board. His re-election campaign has been endorsed by the San Diego County Democratic Party and Gov. Gavin Newsom, among other organizations and elected officials. Reichert is a state licensed investigator and co-founder of ReOpen San Diego.

District 4 spans many central areas within the city of San Diego from Clairemont to Rolando, along with the East County cities of La Mesa and Lemon Grove as well as Spring Valley. The region is 101 square miles — 78 incorporated, 23 unincorporated — and is the most ethnically diverse district in the county, according to Fletcher’s website. Its population is more than 675,000.