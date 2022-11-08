SAN DIEGO — The voting location at the Pine Avenue Community Center was busy Tuesday morning when voting centers opened at 7 a.m.

“I used to vote by absentee ballot and now I like to come and do it live. Just so it has more of an immediate impact on the day, it’s more exciting,” said Alison Brown.

Even before Election Day, San Diego County election workers have been busy sorting through the thousands of ballots turned in by voters who wanted to get ahead of Tuesday’s storm and vote early.

Out of the 1.9 million registered voters in the county, 500,000 voted early, according to the Registrar of Voters office.

San Diegans are electing members of Congress and of the state Legislature, plus local lawmakers, school boards and more.

In fact, there are more than 400 local races taking place including electing a new sheriff.

San Diegans can go to any of the 218 vote centers to vote in-person or to turn in their ballot.

There are also 141 secure ballot box locations across the county.

All vote centers close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but if you are in line before then, you will still be able to vote.