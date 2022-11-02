SAN DIEGO — For the first time in over a decade, Vista will soon have a new mayor.

Vista Mayor Judy Ritter is retiring after 12 years in office.

Below are the two candidates on the November ballot, listed in alphabetical order, with links to their campaign websites so voters may review their stances in detail.

Deputy mayor/businessman

Franklin is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 News at 1 p.m. on Nov. 4.

President, Vista Unified School District

Vargas appeared on the FOX 5 Morning News on Nov. 2: