SAN DIEGO — According to the Associated Press, incumbent Rep. Juan Vargas is projected to win the race for the 52nd Congressional District.

Early results in the California General Election Tuesday night showed Vargas, a former San Diego City council member, has garnered 66% of the vote compared to his Republican challenger Tyler Geffeney’s nearly 34%.

The 52nd Congressional District map encompasses San Diego County’s South Bay, with Chula Vista and National City along with Imperial Beach and the border communities of San Ysidro and Otay Mesa. Vargas has represented parts of those communities since 2013 and is vying to continue.

The Cook Political Report and other non-partisan analysts rate the 52nd a “solid Democratic” district, indicating it could be an uphill climb for a Republican candidate to win there.

Vargas serves on the House Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees. Issues specific to border communities have often been central to his campaigns and work in office.

Vargas lists tackling climate change among his top priorities, saying he supports the Green New Deal framework that calls for massive investments in clean technology, strict cuts to carbon emissions and to specifically address the way “underserved communities and people of color are disproportionately impacted by the effects of climate change.”

Vargas also highlights his support for U.S. military veterans, calls for comprehensive immigration reform and anti-discrimination laws that protect people’s sexual orientation and gender identity.