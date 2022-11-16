SAN DIEGO — Tommy Hough has conceded to Kent Lee in the San Diego City Council District 6 race, Hough announced Tuesday.

As of Monday night, Lee had received 60% of the vote compared to Hough’s 40%, with an estimated 80,000 ballots left to be counted countywide, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters website.

“A week after Election Day, it’s clear our campaign has come up short,” Hough said in an email. “I’m disappointed, and I know you are too. But if our 20-month grassroots campaign has confirmed anything, it’s that our District 6 communities are the most resilient and hopeful in San Diego.”

Hough’s concession comes a week after early election results showed Lee with a strong initial lead, with incumbent councilmember Chris Cate congratulating Lee in a tweet.

Of the four city council seats up for grabs in the November election, District 6 was the only seat guaranteed to provide a new councilmember, with Cate reaching his term limit.

Once sworn in, Lee will give the city council a 9-0 Democrat majority, as Cate was the lone Republican serving on the council. Lee will serve a four-year term.

Hough, a county planning commissioner, is also a Democrat.

District 6 includes the communities of Clairemont Mesa East, Clairemont Mesa West, Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, Rancho Peñasquitos and Sorrento Valley, according to the City of San Diego website.

The next batch of election results are expected to be released by the Registrar of Voters office on Wednesday at 5 p.m.