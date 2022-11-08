Incumbent Tony Thurmond has built an early lead in the race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.

The nonpartisan position serves as the top elected official for the state’s public schools, heading California’s Department of Education.

Thurmond has garnered 66% of the vote compared to his challenger Lance Christensen’s nearly 34%.

Thurmond, the incumbent candidate, lays out “Tony’s Plan” for California schools on his campaign website. On it, he highlights his efforts to close learning gaps that have expanded during the pandemic, among other initiatives.

Thurmond’s endorsements from elected officials include Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Alex Padilla, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Attorney General Rob Bonta, among others. Organizations that endorse Thurmond include the California Democratic Party, the California Federation of Teachers and the California Teachers Association.