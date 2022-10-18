SAN DIEGO — California residents who live in the 18th, 32nd, 38th and 40th State Senate districts will be voting for their next state senator this November.

Forty senators serve in the California State Senate and representatives are restricted to no more than 12 years in the Senate, Assembly or a combination of the two.

In California, the two candidates in each district who receive the most votes move on to the general election, regardless of party affiliation. Once elected, the officials will serve a four-year term that will begin in January 2023.

Unsure which district you live in? Click here to enter your address to find your State Senate and State Assembly district numbers.

Below are the candidates in each district, listed in alphabetical order. Click on their names to view their campaign websites and review their stances in detail.

18th District

California State Senate’s 18th District covers some portions of the city of San Diego and the county’s South Bay, including National City, Imperial Beach and Otay Mesa, as well as parts of Imperial, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The two candidates running are vying to replace Robert Hertzberg (D), who originally took office in the California State Assembly in 1996, and then took on two terms in the California State Senate in 2014 and 2018.

Alejandro Galicia (R): CEO and veteran’s advocate

Steve Padilla (D): Chula Vista councilmember/commissioner

In the June 7 primary election, Democrat Steve Padilla and Republican Alejandro Galicia advanced to the final ticket. Padilla led the polls with 61% of the vote compared to Galicia’s 39%.

32nd District

Located across the northeastern areas of San Diego County and portions of Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, Senate District 32 is currently represented by Bob Archuleta (D). Sen. Archuleta took the role in 2018 but is currently running for the 30th District seat following redistricting.

Brian Nash (D): Analytics consultant/businessperson



Kelly Seyarto (R): California State Assemblymember

Republican Steve Seyarto garnered 62.8% in the June primary election, while Democrat Brian Nash secured 37.2% of the vote.

38th District

Currently represented by Brian W. Jones (R), the 38th District stretches along coastal San Diego County, from Camp Pendleton to Mission Beach. Following redistricting in 2021, Jones is running to become the 40th District’s next representative. Two candidates are now battling to claim the seat.

Catherine Blakespear (D): Mayor of Encinitas

Matt Gunderson (R): Small business owner

Republican Matt Gunderson and Democrat Catherine Blakespear defeated Joe Kerr in the primary for California State Senate District 38. It was a neck and neck race with Gunderson receiving 45.9% of the vote and Blakespear taking 43%.

40th District

As mentioned above, Brian Jones is looking to stay in the California State Senate but represent a new district. The California State Senate’s 40th District now covers University City, Sorrento Valley, Mira Mesa, Poway, and many other major portions of central and northern San Diego County. The incumbent, Ben Hueso, is not seeking reelection due to term limits.

Brian Jones (R): State senator/businessman

Joseph C. Rocha (D): Marine captain/attorney

Jones, a Republican, is now set to battle Democrat Joseph C. Rocha for the seat. June’s primary showed 54.4% voter support for Jones and 45.6% backing Rocha.

For more information on other local races in the California June Primary and voting tips, check out our 2022 Election Guide.

In the meantime, voters have under a month to decide who they choose to represent their districts as the November General election inches nearer.