SAN DIEGO — California’s General Election will be held Nov. 8, with newly redrawn districts for 2022.

These are the candidates running for California State Assembly in each district covering the San Diego County area. Click on their names (listed in alphabetical order, with incumbents at the top) to view their campaign websites and review their stances.

74th District

Stretching from San Onofre State Beach to Oceanside and Vista in San Diego County, Democrat Chris Duncan and Republican Laurie Davies are vying for California’s 74th District.

Laurie Davies (R): Assemblymember (73rd District)/business owner

Chris Duncan (D): Mayor Pro Tem (San Clemente)

75th District

California’s 75th District starts as far north as Rainbow in Temecula County and covers most of East San Diego County including Ramona, Valley Center, Borrego Springs and Julian and goes as far south as stopping at the U.S.-Mexico border. Republican Marie Waldron is seeking re-election and is facing Republican Randy Voepel.

Marie Waldron (R): Assemblymember (75th District)

Randy Voepel (R): Assemblymember (71st District)

76th District

The 76th District, which includes San Marcos, Escondido, Rancho Bernardo, Fairbanks Ranch, Ranchos Penasquitos, Rancho Santa Fe and San Pasqual, features two candidates: Democrat Brian Maienschein and Republican Kristie Bruce-Lane.

Kristie Bruce-Lane (R): Businesswoman/water advocate

Brian Maienschein (D): Assemblymember (77th District)/educator

77th District

Along the coast from Carlsbad to Coronado, the 77th District is currently represented by Democrat Brain Maienschein, who is running for the 76th District seat.

Dan Downey (R): CEO/financial advisor

Tasha Boerner Horvath (D): Assemblymember (76th District)

78th District

California’s 78th District runs through the central region of San Diego including Mira Mesa to the north, Tierrasanta to the east, Bay Ho to the west and South Park to the south. Republican Eric Gonzales looks to oust Democrat Chris Ward from his current spot.

Chris Ward (D): Assemblymember (78th District)

Eric Gonzales (R): Retail sales associate

79th District

Democrat Akilah Weber seeks re-election for the 79th District, which covers a portion of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and as far south as Paradise Hills. Corbin Sabol is running to replace Weber.

Akilah Weber (D): Assemblymember (79th District)

Corbin Sabol (R): Project manager

80th District

The 80th District, which covers the southern part of San Diego along with Chula Vista and National City, was formerly filled by Lorena Gonzalez who resigned from the position in January after eight years on the job.

David Alvarez (D): Small business owner

Georgette Gómez (D): Environmental advocate/businesswoman