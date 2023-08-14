SAN DIEGO — Time is running out to cast your ballot in the special election for San Diego County’s Fourth Supervisorial District.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 is the final day to vote in the special primary election.

There are seven vote centers and 29 ballot drop boxes available around the district Monday, the last day of early voting. Registered voters can drop their ballots off at these locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On election day Tuesday, the Registrar of Voters will open seven additional vote centers in the district that will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who is in line at a vote center or drop box location before the 8 p.m. deadline will be able to cast their vote, officials said.

If none of the four candidates running receive a majority of the votes, a special general election will be held on Nov. 7 between the top two vote-getters.

The candidate that is elected will serve the remainder of former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s term, which ends in Jan. 2027. Fletcher resigned from his position in May following allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to the County of San Diego, you can still vote Tuesday, even if you did not register. If you are an eligible voter who lives in the district, you can head to any of the vote centers to conditionally register and cast a ballot provisionally.

If you voted early, you can track the status of your ballot here.

District 4 includes the City of La Mesa, the City of Lemon Grove, Casa-De Oro – Mount Helix, Rancho San Diego, parts of Spring Valley and the following City of San Diego communities: Alta Vista, Azalea Park, Balboa Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Park, Bay Terraces, Birdland, Broadway Heights, Chollas Creek, Chollas View, City Heights, Civita, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, El Cerrito, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Hillcrest, Kensington-Talmadge, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Lomita Village, Mid-City, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Montezuma Mesa-SDSU, Morena, Normal Heights, North Bay Terraces, North Clairemont, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Paradise Hills, portions of Grantville, portions of Kearny Mesa, Rolando, Serra Mesa, Skyline, University Heights, Valencia Park and Webster.