Ballots sent out to registered voters for District Four Special Election. (County of San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — Registered voters in San Diego’s Fourth Supervisorial District can cast their ballot at any one of seven vote centers starting Saturday, Aug. 5.

This comes 10 days ahead of the special election primary — set for Aug. 15 — to fill the vacant District Four seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

According to the County of San Diego Communications Office, the vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 14 at the locations below:

Cuyamaca College Performing Arts Center 900 Rancho San Diego Pkwy., Lot 1 El Cajon, 92019



Encanto VFW Post #1512 6873 Federal Blvd. Lemon Grove, 91945



North Park Recreation Center Meeting Room 4044 Idaho St. San Diego, 92104



Columbus Club of San Diego Assembly Hall 4425 Home Ave. San Diego, 92105



Father Junipero Serra Hall 2540 San Diego Ave. San Diego, 92110



North Clairemont Recreation Center Meeting Room 2 4421 Bannock Ave. San Diego, 92117



Skyline Hills Branch Library Multipurpose Room 7900 Paradise Valley Rd. San Diego, 92139



On election day, county officials say seven more vote centers will be open for registered voters and hours will change to 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

These vote centers come as a replacement to polling places, which city officials say provide more services to voters. For instance, you can:

Vote in person or drop off a mail-in ballot.

Vote using an accessible ballot marking device.

Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages.

Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day.

When voting at one of these centers, you will be prompted to use a touch screen to make your selection on ballot marking devices. Then, you’ll print your official ballot, review it and hand it to a poll worker who will then insert it into a ballot box.

According to the communications office, all votes will be counted by at the San Diego Registrar’s office. Officials noted online, “the ballot marking device will not store, tabulate or count any votes.”

Voters can also mark their ballot from home, sign it, date the return envelope, seal it and return it to one of the above voting centers or ballot drop box locations. For those choosing to vote by mail, your sealed ballot must be postmarked by Aug. 15 to be counted, according to election officials.

To find a vote center or ballot drop box near you, check inside your voter information pamphlet or look up your pamphlet online.

For more information about voting in the District Four special primary election, county officials say voters can call 858-565-5800 or toll free at 800-696-0136.