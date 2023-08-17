SAN DIEGO — Monica Montgomery Steppe and Amy Reichert continued to lead in the District 4 Supervisor race as more votes were counted Thursday. But with no candidate yet reaching the 50% majority needed to win outright, the top two vote-getters appeared to be headed for a runoff election in November.

The latest batch of unofficial election results showed Montgomery Steppe, a Democrat, with 41.42% of the vote, followed by Reichert, a Republican, with 28.93%.

Janessa Goldbeck, a Democrat who had 24.98% of the vote, said she called Montgomery Steppe to congratulate her.

“It’s clear that San Diegans want strong Democratic leadership on the County Board of Supervisors, and Councilmember Montgomery Steppe will deliver that,” Goldbeck said Thursday in an emailed statement.

There were a projected 6,000 ballots still outstanding, according to the San Diego Registrar of Voters.

Tuesday’s primary was the first election to fill the former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s seat on the county board following his resignation in May amid accusations of sexual misconduct in his role as chairman of the MTS board.

District 4 covers the cities of La Mesa and Lemon Grove and the following areas (in alphabetical order): Alta Vista, Azalea Park, Balboa Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Park, Bay Terraces, Birdland, Broadway Heights, Casa de Oro – Mount Helix, Chollas Creek, Chollas View, City Heights, Civita, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, El Cerrito, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Grantville (portions of), Hillcrest, Kearny Mesa (portions of), Kensington-Talmadge, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Lomita Village, Mid-City, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Montezuma Mesa-SDSU, Morena, Normal Heights, North Bay Terraces, North Clairemont, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Paradise Hills, Rancho San Diego, Rolando, Serra Mesa, Skyline, Spring Valley (portions of), University Heights, Valencia Park and Webster.