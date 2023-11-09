SAN DIEGO — Monica Montgomery Steppe has declared victory in the special election for the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Montgomery Steppe, a San Diego city councilmember, received 62% of the votes — 50% was needed to win outright. Founder of “Reopen San Diego” Amy Reichert received 38%, according to early results updated Thursday from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

“Tonight, we made history. We elected the first Black Woman Supervisor in San Diego County.

We took a grassroots movement to yet another hall of power. We brought a model of governance that puts the People first. Words are not enough to thank you for showing up for our County,” Montgomery Steppe said in a statement Tuesday.

Montgomery Steppe continued, saying “As your Supervisor, I look forward to teaming up with you to tackle homelessness, promote holistic public safety, and invest in our County. Together, we can move the People’s County forward.”

Reichert thanked her supporters in a statement Wednesday, stating that she was “immensely proud that we achieved nearly 40% of the vote, surpassing the expectations tied to our voter registration.”

The District 4 seat became vacant following former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s resignation after being accused of sexual misconduct in his role as chairman of the MTS board in a lawsuit.

In August, District 4 voters took to the ballot box to select between four candidates in a primary election. However, none received more than the 50%, prompting the special election to move to a runoff between the top two vote-getters.

The new District 4 supervisor will serve out the remainder of Fletcher’s term, which runs into January 2027.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson and Christy Simeral contributed to this report.