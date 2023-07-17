Ballots sent out to registered voters for District Four Special Election. (County of San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — Early voting officially begun on Monday for the special election to fill the vacant District 4 seat on the County Board of Supervisors.

Registered voters in the Fourth Supervisorial District will be able to drop off their completed ballots at the Registrar of Voters’ office in Kearny Mesa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Early voting ballot drop box locations are also set to open this week at 27 locations throughout the county. To find a nearby drop box, voters can go to the County Registrar of Voters’ website.

The opening of these early voting centers come about a month ahead of the Aug. 15 primary election to fill former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s seat on the county board. Fletcher resigned on May 15 following accusations of sexual misconduct in his role as chairman of the MTS board, leaving the seat open.

Four candidates are running for the vacant seat: Marine Corps veteran and LGBTQ+ advocate Janessa Goldbeck, retired Marine Paul McQuigg, San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe, and small business owner and founder of “Reopen San Diego” Amy Reichert.

If a candidate garners more than 50% of the vote during the primary, they will assume the role for the remainder of the term, which runs into January 2027. If a candidate does not meet that threshold, the special general election will move to a runoff on Nov. 7.

Only voters that reside in the District 4 boundaries will be able to participate in the election. You can check to see if you’re eligible here.

Election officials encourage voters to take advantage of early voting opportunities ahead of the primary, using the convenience of mail or ballot drop-offs. Early voters can track the status of their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service’s “Where’s My Ballot?” program.

District 4 includes the City of La Mesa, the City of Lemon Grove, Casa-De Oro – Mount Helix, Rancho San Diego, parts of Spring Valley and the following City of San Diego communities: Alta Vista, Azalea Park, Balboa Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Park, Bay Terraces, Birdland, Broadway Heights, Chollas Creek, Chollas View, City Heights, Civita, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, El Cerrito, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Hillcrest, Kensington-Talmadge, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Lomita Village, Mid-City, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Montezuma Mesa-SDSU, Morena, Normal Heights, North Bay Terraces, North Clairemont, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Paradise Hills, portions of Grantville, portions of Kearny Mesa, Rolando, Serra Mesa, Skyline, University Heights, Valencia Park and Webster.