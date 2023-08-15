SAN DIEGO — The special election for voters living in San Diego County’s fourth supervisorial district ends at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents went to the voting centers and drop boxes around the district to cast their ballots.

“I am looking for someone who will represent me and my ideals,” Glenn Clark, who lives near La Mesa, said to FOX 5 on Tuesday.

Voters asking for specific things, like Glenn Clark who lives on the edge of La Mesa.

“In the greater district, there is still obviously the homeless problem, there’s obviously a problem with drugs and crime,” Clark said.

The district’s supervisor seat became vacant in May when former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher resigned amid accusations of sexual misconduct in his role as chairman of the MTS board.

“I think we need someone with some new ideas, and someone that isn’t locked into the good ol’ government, city council-type people,” said Sue Johnston Eaton, a Mission Hills resident.

The third-generation San Diegan shared her list of expectations, including fewer bike lanes to make room for more parking, plus not building high rises in historic areas.

“Look forward to a change in the city,” Johnston Eaton said.

The county’s registrar’s office says this is the first special election for a vacant county district seat in likely 20 years. There are four candidates: former Marine Captain and Democrat Janessa Goldbeck, Democratic San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe, former gunnery sergeant and Republican Paul McQuigg and activist and Republican Amy Reichert.

The top issues among the candidates include homelessness, housing and public safety.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes here, and I’m not happy with a lot of them. I know progress is good but I think we are moving so quickly and not listening to a lot of people,” Johnston Eaton said.

Vote centers and drop boxes close at 8 p.m. If there is not a majority win of 50%-plus-one vote, the top two candidates will advance to a November runoff election.