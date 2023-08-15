SAN DIEGO — Monica Montgomery Steppe was leading Tuesday night in early returns in the special election for District 4 Supervisor, though no candidate yet had the majority needed to win the race.

The first batch of unofficial election results released after polls closed at 8 p.m. showed Montgomery Steppe with 40.71% of the vote, followed by Amy Reichert with 28.67%.

If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, they would assume the role for the remainder of the term, which goes until January 2027. If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, a special general election between the top two vote-getters will be held on Nov. 7.

Tuesday’s primary was the first election to fill the former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s seat on the county board following his resignation in May amid accusations of sexual misconduct in his role as chairman of the MTS board.

District 4 covers the cities of La Mesa and Lemon Grove and the following areas (in alphabetical order): Alta Vista, Azalea Park, Balboa Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Park, Bay Terraces, Birdland, Broadway Heights, Casa de Oro – Mount Helix, Chollas Creek, Chollas View, City Heights, Civita, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, El Cerrito, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Grantville (portions of), Hillcrest, Kearny Mesa (portions of), Kensington-Talmadge, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Lomita Village, Mid-City, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Montezuma Mesa-SDSU, Morena, Normal Heights, North Bay Terraces, North Clairemont, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Paradise Hills, Rancho San Diego, Rolando, Serra Mesa, Skyline, Spring Valley (portions of), University Heights, Valencia Park and Webster.

Check back for updates on this developing story.