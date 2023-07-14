Ballots sent out to registered voters for District Four Special Election. (County of San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego has sent out ballots to registered voters in District 4 for the upcoming special primary election.

Nearly 400,000 ballots were sent out Friday to voters in the County’s Fourth Supervisorial District ahead of the election on Aug. 15. Voters should receive their ballots in the mail on the week of July 17.

The winner of the special election will fill the seat of former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who resigned on May 15 following accusation of sexual misconduct that were made against him.

The term for the vacant District 4 seat will run to Jan. 2027. Only resident who live in the district can vote in the special election.

If no candidate receives a majority of the votes during in the Aug. 15 primary election, a special general election will be held on Nov. 7.

You can check if you reside in District 4 here.

Early voting begins on July 17 at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, but election officials encourage voters to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail.

You can track the status of your ballot through the U.S. Postal Service’s “Where’s My Ballot?” program.

You can find a full list of ballot drop-off locations, important dates and other special election information here.

The candidate running for the vacant seat are Marine Corps veteran and LGBTQ+ advocate Janessa Goldbeck, retired Marine Paul McQuigg, San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and small business owner and founder of “Reopen San Diego” Amy Reichert.

District 4 includes the City of La Mesa, the City of Lemon Grove, Casa-De Oro – Mount Helix, Rancho San Diego, parts of Spring Valley and the following City of San Diego communities: Alta Vista, Azalea Park, Balboa Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Park, Bay Terraces, Birdland, Broadway Heights, Chollas Creek, Chollas View, City Heights, Civita, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, El Cerrito, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Hillcrest, Kensington-Talmadge, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Lomita Village, Mid-City, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Montezuma Mesa-SDSU, Morena, Normal Heights, North Bay Terraces, North Clairemont, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Paradise Hills, portions of Grantville, portions of Kearny Mesa, Rolando, Serra Mesa, Skyline, University Heights, Valencia Park and Webster.