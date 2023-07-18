SAN DIEGO — Registered voters in San Diego’s Fourth Supervisorial District can now drop their ballots off at 29 drop boxes located in the district.

Mail ballots are en-route to the nearly 400,000 voters in the district ahead of the Aug. 15 special election. Some voters may have already gotten their ballots as recent as Monday.

You can find a full list of ballot drop box locations here.

Registered voters can also drop off their completed ballots at the Registrar of Voters’ office in Kearny Mesa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The opening of these ballot drop boxes come about a month ahead of the Aug. 15 primary election to fill former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s seat on the county board. Fletcher resigned on May 15 following accusations of sexual misconduct in his role as chairman of the MTS board, leaving the seat open.

The drop boxes are made of high grade, heavy gauge stainless steel to prevent physical damage an unauthorized access, county officials said.

You can see an image of an official ballot drop box below.

An official ballot drop box. (County of San Diego)

According to officials, each drop box features double-locking access doors, anti-pry door jambs and other anti-theft construction measures.

To drop your ballot off at one of the boxes, you will need to complete your ballot, seal it inside your envelope, date and sign your name on the return envelope and then drop it off into one of the ballot drop boxes. No postage is required.

22 of the drop boxes are located outside and are accessible 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Aug. 15. The other seven are located indoors and subject to the facility’s operating hours.

Four candidates are running for the vacant seat: Marine Corps veteran and LGBTQ+ advocate Janessa Goldbeck, retired Marine Paul McQuigg, San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe, and small business owner and founder of “Reopen San Diego” Amy Reichert.

If a candidate garners more than 50% of the vote during the primary, they will assume the role for the remainder of the term, which runs into January 2027. If a candidate does not meet that threshold, the special general election will move to a runoff on Nov. 7.

Only voters that reside in the District 4 boundaries will be able to participate in the election. You can check to see if you’re eligible here.

District 4 includes the City of La Mesa, the City of Lemon Grove, Casa-De Oro – Mount Helix, Rancho San Diego, parts of Spring Valley and the following City of San Diego communities: Alta Vista, Azalea Park, Balboa Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Park, Bay Terraces, Birdland, Broadway Heights, Chollas Creek, Chollas View, City Heights, Civita, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, El Cerrito, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Hillcrest, Kensington-Talmadge, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Lomita Village, Mid-City, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Montezuma Mesa-SDSU, Morena, Normal Heights, North Bay Terraces, North Clairemont, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Paradise Hills, portions of Grantville, portions of Kearny Mesa, Rolando, Serra Mesa, Skyline, University Heights, Valencia Park and Webster.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this report.