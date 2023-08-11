CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista registered voters should soon expect one of the nearly 170,000 postcards being sent to mailboxes in the South Bay city about the Nov. 7 special election, county officials said.

The special election will determine who fills the vacant seat for City Attorney after voters last year elected the late Simon Silva in the 2022 election, but before the vote, he passed away due to his battle with cancer.

The person elected will serve the remainder of the current term ending in December 2026, the County of San Diego said on its website.

During the week of Oct. 8, registered voters in the City of Chula Vista will receive an official ballot packet, which includes a ballot, “I Voted” sticker, voting instructions and other important election information, per the county.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 9 at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa for those who want to vote in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The County encourages voting from home and returning your voted ballot through the mail with no postage needed. Voters can also drop their ballots off at any of the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes around the city starting Tuesday, Oct. 10 through the final day of voting on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Voters returning their ballots via mail can track them at “Where’s My Ballot?”.

The County reminds voters to sign and date your ballot return envelopes in order for your vote to count.