SAN DIEGO — The deadline to register in a slew of local elections taking place next March has passed and there are dozens of candidates looking to assume elected office, including some familiar names who are challenging prominent officials in their re-election bids.

Among those that have tossed their hat into local elections include former Mayor Kevin Faulconer, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, State Assemblymember Akilah Weber, former San Diego City Councilmember Carl DeMaio and racial justice advocate Geneviéve Jones-Wright.

The primary for most local, state and federal offices up for grabs during this election cycle will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 5, coinciding with California’s presidential primary. For races that move to a second contest, the general will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Here is a list of the candidates vying for some of the county’s elected offices, from federal posts to positions in cities like San Diego and Chula Vista:

U.S. Congress:

Rep. Darrell Issa, the Republican incumbent for California’s 48th congressional district, is running for re-election to his seat. He will face Democrats Stephen Houlahan, who lost to Issa in the 2022 general, Whitney Shanahan, Mike Simon, Matthew Rascon, and Independent Lucinda Jahn.

In the 49th congressional district, which is considered the county’s most competitive, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin is facing four Republican challengers in the primary: Margarita Wilkinson, Kate Monroe, Sheryl Adams and Matt Gunderson, who previously ran for State Senate seat now held by Catherine Blakespear.

For the 50th congressional district, Democrat Timothy Bilash, as well as Republicans Solomon Moss and Peter Bono are running to unseat incumbent Rep. Scott Peters.

Rep. Sara Jacobs will be facing a challenge in the 51st district from Mayor Bill Wells, a Republican. Other candidates in the race are Republican Stan Caplan, Democrat Saul Alejandro Rodriguez, and Independent Hilaire “Fuji” Shioura.

There is only has one registered challenger, Republican Justin Lee, for the 52nd congressional district seat currently held by Rep. Juan Vargas.

State Senate:

Dr. Akilah Weber, the Democratic incumbent for the 79th State Assembly district, will be running to assume the 39th State Senate seat currently held by President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, who will be termed out at the end of next year. Republican Bob Divine is also in the race.

The remainder of the State Senate districts in San Diego do not have an election this year, since the terms of the senators are staggered so that half the membership is elected every two years.

State Assembly:

Republican incumbent Laurie Davies is running for re-election to the District 74 State Assembly seat, including parts of Orange and San Diego counties. Democratic San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan is challenging Davies for the seat.

Former San Diego City Councilmember Carl DeMaio, a Republican, will be running for the District 75 State Assembly seat. Assemblymember Marie Waldron, the incumbent, will be ineligible for re-election as she reaches the term limit next year. Democrats Christie Dougherty, Joy Frew and Kevin Juza are also in the race, as well as Republicans Jack Fernandes and Andrew Hayes.

State Assemblymember for the 76th district, Brian Maienschein, will not be seeking re-election to his current office, as he will be termed out next year. Republican Kristie Bruce-Lane, who previously lost to Mainenschein, will be running again for the seat. Democrats Dr. Darshana Patel and Joseph Rocha, who previously ran against Brian Jones for District 40 of the State Senate, have also launched bids.

Incumbent Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, a Democrat, will be seeking re-election to the 77th district. James Browne, a Republican, and Henny Kupferstein, a Democrat, are challenging her for the seat.

In the 78th district, Assemblymember Chris Ward is running for re-election unopposed.

Lemon Grove Mayor Racquel Vasquez, a Democrat, will be running to succeed Weber in the 79th district of the State Assembly. Democrats Dr. LaShae Sharp-Collins and Colin Parent are running against Vasquez for the seat.

Democratic Assemblymember David Alvarez will be running for re-election in District 80. Michael Williams, a Republican, is challenging Alvarez for the seat.

Board of Supervisors:

Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas will be seeking re-election next year. Alejandro Galicia, who previously ran as a Republican for the State Senate seat currently held by Steve Padilla, is challenging Vargas for the District 1 seat.

Gina Jacobs will be running against Supervisor Joel Anderson for the District 2 seat on the county board.

After a failed gubernatorial bid, Kevin Faulconer will be challenging Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer in the third supervisorial district.

City of San Diego:

Four hopefuls are challenging incumbent San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in his bid for re-election: Genevieve Jones-Wright, Jane Glasson, Dan Smiechowski and Larry Turner.

Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be running to succeed Mara Elliott as City Attorney for San Diego, who is termed out at the end of next year. Chief Deputy City Attorney Heather Ferbert is also seeking the office.

San Diego City Councilmember Joe LaCava is seeking re-election to the District 1 seat. He is unopposed. Councilmembers Marni Von Wilpert and Raul Campillo are also running for re-election to their respective seats without opposition.

Kate Callen, Coleen Cusack and Ellis Jones III will be challenging City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn in his campaign for re-election to the District 3 seat on the board.

City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera is seeking re-election in District 9. Fernando Garcia, who ran in the crowded 2020 primary election for the congressional seat currently held by Sara Jacobs, and Terry Hoskins are challenging him in his bid.

District 4 on the city council is currently up for grabs after Monica Montgomery Steppe was sworn into office on the county Board of Supervisors. Henry Foster III, Tylisa Suseberry and Chida Warren-Darby are running for the position.

City of Chula Vista:

The runoff for Chula Vista city attorney between Bart Miesfeld and Marco Verdugo will be held during the Mar. 5 election next year.

On the Chula Vista City Council, District 3 representative Alonso Gonzalez is barred from seeking re-election to the position under the city charter after he was appointed to the position, which was being vacated by Steve Padilla, earlier this year. David Alcaraz, Christos Korgan, Michael Inzunza, Leticia Munguia and Daniel Rice-Vasquez are running for the seat.

In District 4, City Councilmember Andrea Cardenas is moving forward with a re-election despite legal battles over accusations of fraud. Delfina Gonzalez, who lost to Cardenas in 2020, is running again to unseat the councilmember. Christine brady, Cesar Fernandez, Rudy Ramirez and Jose Sarmiento are also in the race.

All other Chula Vista City Council seats are not on the ballot in the upcoming election.