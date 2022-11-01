SAN DIEGO — Steve Vaus is seeking a third term as Poway’s mayor.

This November, Vaus faces four opponents. The candidates’ names are listed below in alphabetical order, with the incumbent at the top. Campaign websites, when available, are linked so that voters may review candidates’ stances in detail.

Mayor/business owner

Vaus appeared on the FOX 5 Morning News on Nov. 1:

Yuri Bohlen

Retail sails associate

Software engineering manager

Esparaza is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 News at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Emeka Ibekwe

Business owner

Bhavana Kansal

Designer/business owner