SAN DIEGO — Steve Vaus is seeking a third term as Poway’s mayor.
This November, Vaus faces four opponents. The candidates’ names are listed below in alphabetical order, with the incumbent at the top. Campaign websites, when available, are linked so that voters may review candidates’ stances in detail.
Steve Vaus
Mayor/business owner
Vaus appeared on the FOX 5 Morning News on Nov. 1:
Yuri Bohlen
Retail sails associate
Delta Esparaza
Software engineering manager
Esparaza is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 News at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Emeka Ibekwe
Business owner
Bhavana Kansal
Designer/business owner