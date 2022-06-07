SAN DIEGO – Election Day has arrived in California with voters slated to hit the polls Tuesday in primary races to set the matchups for key state and local seats this November.

Starting at 7 a.m., 218 voting locations open throughout San Diego County. They remain open until 8 p.m., allowing eligible San Diegans to vote in person, drop off mail-in ballots or register to vote and/or update voter registration before voting the same day, among other options.

There also are 132 ballot drop-off sites throughout the county open during the same hours as vote centers.

Some 1.9 million registered San Diegans already received vote-by-mail ballots for the California primary and thus far, roughly 360,000 have been returned, San Diego County Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes said Monday. Voter turnout is trending near historic lows statewide, but Paes also noted it’s not uncommon to see lower participation in gubernatorial primaries compared to presidential years.

Officials estimate the county still could see as high as a 40% turnout in the primary, which would still fall shy of the totals from last year’s recall election.

Where to vote

Voters have the choice of using any of the available vote centers and drop-off sites throughout the county.

Some have been available to registered voters since May 28 during select hours with the rest coming open this past weekend. Want to find one closest to you? Check this map to see them.

Those who haven’t yet returned mail-in ballots still can. They must be postmarked by Tuesday to be counted but also can be submitted in person using vote centers or drop-off sites. See this handy guide from the county for instructions on filling out a mail-in ballot.

Once submitted, voters are able to track the status of their ballot, too. Here’s how to sign up for the county’s Where’s My Ballot tool, which allows them to receive notifications by email, text and/or a voice call.

You also can see your personal voter information by clicking or tapping here.

Who’s on the ballot?

Voters have numerous choices for critical positions from the governor and the state legislature to the U.S. Senate to local positions including San Diego City Council seats, the county’s Board of Supervisors, the mayor of Chula Vista and the San Diego County sheriff.

Among those key races:

For more information on other local races in the California June Primary and voting tips, check out our 2022 Election Guide.