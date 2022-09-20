SAN DIEGO — As November’s general election approaches, the County of San Diego is looking for poll workers.

With vote centers having replaced traditional polling places — a result of the Voter’s Choice Act — poll workers are needed for more than just one day of service to their community. Instead, poll workers are needed to staff vote centers in the weeks before Election Day, which falls on Nov. 8.

What does being a poll worker entail? Employees may need to process voters, answer voter questions, open and close a vote center and will need to complete a two-day training. No previous experience as a poll worker is necessary.

The job pays $16 per hour. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old, a United States citizen and registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the U.S.

To apply, visit the County of San Diego’s careers website.