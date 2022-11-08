SAN DIEGO — Rep. Scott Peters, a Democrat, has built an early lead in the race for the 50th Congressional District, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.

Peters has garnered nearly 62% of the vote compared to his Republican opponent Corey Gustafson’s 38%.

The new 50th Congressional District encompasses coastal and central neighborhoods in the city of San Diego, plus Coronado, San Marcos and a portion of Escondido in North County.

The Cook Political Report and other non-partisan analysts rate the 50th a “solid Democratic” district, indicating it could be an uphill climb for a Republican candidate to win there.

Peters has represented parts of San Diego County in Congress since 2013. He serves on the House Energy and Commerce and Budget committees. The congressman was previously chair of the San Diego Unified Port District and a San Diego City Council member.

Peters says he has a proven track record of helping San Diego grow its economy, including securing major federal funding for scientific research and for local military facilities. He supports expanding to some form of universal health care and taking more steps to address climate change.

The congressman told the San Diego Union-Tribune in April that his border priorities are two-fold: increasing trade by reducing border wait times and improving secure commerce facilities, and decreasing cross-border pollution in South Bay waterways by continuing to invest infrastructure there.