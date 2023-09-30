SAN DIEGO — Information pamphlets have been sent out to registered voters for the upcoming special elections on Nov. 7, including the District 4 supervisor runoff.

Voters who live in the Fourth Supervisorial District, City of Chula Vista, Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will be receiving the pamphlet in the next few days, county officials say.

The pamphlet contains important election information such as voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements, ballot measure text and more. It will also have a sample of the ballot, which can be used for practice before marking the official ballot.

An online version of the pamphlet is available on the County Registrar of Voters website.

Depending on your place of residence, you will receive information for one of the following elections:

Fourth Supervisorial District special runoff to fill the vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027.

The city attorney special election for the City of Chula Vista for the remainder of the current term ending in December 2026.

Voters who live in the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will vote on a ballot measure.

Only the voters who live in each of those districts can vote in their respective elections.

This will be the second election held for the District 4 seat on the Board of Supervisors following former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations.

San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and Reopen San Diego founder Amy Reichert were the top vote-getters in August’s primary election.

Voters who live in the jurisdictions of the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will be voting on a ballot measure to decide if the water districts will separate from the San Diego Water Authority.

Official ballots will begin arriving in the mail during the week of Sunday, Oct. 8, according to the county. Early voting will begin on Oct. 9 at the Registrar of Voters Office in Kearny Mesa.

Drop boxes will be available starting on Tuesday, Oct. 10. A complete list of drop box locations and a locator map is available on the Registrar of Voters’ election information page.

The Registrar recommends that voters take advantage of mail-in or early voting to avoid having to drive or wait in line. Voters can track their mail-in ballots sent through the U.S. Postal Service by signing up for the Where’s My Ballot? program.

Voting centers for the special elections will open on Saturday, Oct. 28 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 6. On Nov. 7, the voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.