SAN DIEGO — Incumbent Vivian Moreno has taken an early lead in the San Diego City Council District 8 race, early results in the General Election showed Tuesday night.

Moreno has received nearly 63% of the vote so far compared to her opponent Antonio Martinez’s 37%.

District 8 includes the communities of Barrio Logan, Egger Highlands, Grant Hill, Logan Heights, Memorial, Nestor, Ocean View Hills, Otay Mesa East, Otay Mesa West, San Ysidro, Shelltown, Sherman Heights, Stockton and Tijuana River Valley, according to the City of San Diego website.

In a rematch from the 2018 election between the two candidates, Moreno now has experience as chair of the Land Use and Housing Committee and vice-chair of the Audit Committee. Her priorities for the district include ensuring “equitable services and resources” for residents, building more housing, repairing streets and promoting job growth, her website shows.

It’s won her the endorsement of some notable local figures such as California Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and the mayors of Chula Vista and National City.

Martinez is a community representative for U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas and longtime director of the Nestor Community Clinic.