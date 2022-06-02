SAN DIEGO — More voting centers in San Diego County are preparing to open Saturday for the upcoming California primary election, county officials announced Thursday.

An additional 179 voting centers will be available for residents on June 4 looking to take advantage of early voting, which started on May 28 with 39 voting centers opening, according to county spokesperson Tracy DeFore. That will make it a total of 218 open centers ahead of the June 7 election.

Voters can cast their ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 6 at all voting locations, per the county. On Election Day, the same locations will be open but voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What you will be able to do at voting centers:

Vote in-person or drop off a mail-in ballot

Vote using an accessible ballot marking device

Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages

Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day

Road closures may affect the following vote centers due to the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon held on June 4-5.

San Diego City College (P Building, Flex Room) 1480 Park Blvd., San Diego, 92101

San Diego LGBT Community Center 3909 Centre St., San Diego, 92103

Spreckels Masonic Temple (Dining Hall) 3858 Front St., San Diego, 92103

Patrick’s Catholic Parish (Rear Hall) 3585 30 th St., San Diego, 92104



If you don’t want to be in person for voting, county officials recommend voters to mark their ballot from home by: signing and dating the return envelope, sealing the completed ballot inside and returning it to one of the Registrar’s official ballot drop box locations or vote centers.

Ballots also can be returned through the U.S. Postal Service, as long as it’s postmarked by June 7.

To find a voting location near you, click here.



For more information on other local races in the California June Primary and voting tips, check out our 2022 Election Guide.