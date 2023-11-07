SAN DIEGO — Monica Montgomery Steppe was leading over Amy Reichert in early results in the special election for the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Tuesday’s election between San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and founder of “Reopen San Diego” Amy Reichert was held to fill the spot that was vacated by former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher after he was accused of sexual misconduct in his role as chairman of the MTS board in a lawsuit.

In August, District 4 voters took to the ballot box to select between four candidates in a primary election. However, none received more than the 50% majority that was needed to win outright, prompting the special election to move to a runoff between the top two vote-getters.

Montgomery Steppe, a Democrat, earned 41.70% of the vote in the Aug. 17 primary. Meanwhile, Reichert, a Republican, garnered 28.84% of the vote.

Whoever wins in the Nov. 7 runoff will serve out the remainder of Fletcher’s term, which runs into January 2027.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this report.